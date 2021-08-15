Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.08).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.48.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.