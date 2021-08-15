Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shawcor Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

TSE:SCL opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.59.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.