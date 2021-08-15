Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after buying an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 over the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

