Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Cut by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.