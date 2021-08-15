Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Lifted by William Blair

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poshmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

POSH stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97. Poshmark has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.