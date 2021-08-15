Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

