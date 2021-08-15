Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Boosted by Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Shares of ALS opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.11. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market cap of C$743.35 million and a PE ratio of -62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

