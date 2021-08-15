QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.96 million and $854,644.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.51 or 0.99623045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00877644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

