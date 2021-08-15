Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Quadient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS NPACY opened at $1.92 on Friday. Quadient has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

