QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

