QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

