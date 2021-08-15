Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

