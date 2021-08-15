Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of QUOT opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

