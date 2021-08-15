Raymond James Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $24.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 167,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

