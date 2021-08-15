Raymond James Lowers Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to Market Perform

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $2.56 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

