Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$13.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.32.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.