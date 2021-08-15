Raymond James Upgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUBM. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.