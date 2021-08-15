RealTract Trading Up 4.7% This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $4,150.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

