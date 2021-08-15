Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

