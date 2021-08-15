Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) were up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 41,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the FarellÃ³n project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

