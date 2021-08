Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) were up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 41,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

