Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,521,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,758,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

RDFN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

