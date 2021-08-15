Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $770,280.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

