Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,183 shares of company stock worth $8,415,404. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

