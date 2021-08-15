RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $111.22 million and $3.41 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 106.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00150167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00154307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 816.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

