Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

