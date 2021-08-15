Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

