Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,200 shares, a growth of 366.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RLFTF remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. Relief Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.76.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

