Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

