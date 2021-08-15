Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Performant Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

PFMT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

