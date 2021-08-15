Research Analysts Set Expectations for Legacy Housing Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.61 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $450.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,992,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,607,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,715 shares of company stock worth $4,386,723. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

