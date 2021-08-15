Reviewing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CBTX 25.69% 7.01% 0.97%

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ballston Spa Bancorp and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBTX $153.47 million 4.16 $26.36 million $1.06 24.50

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

CBTX beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

