Reviewing Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GTN alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GTN and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00

Groupon has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.00%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than GTN.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTN and Groupon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.52 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -8.52

GTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares GTN and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Groupon beats GTN on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.