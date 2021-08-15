Reviewing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -1.72% 2.25% 0.97% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.17 -$175.81 million $0.82 11.45 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.