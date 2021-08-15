Reviewing Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Orange pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orange is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

1.0% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orange and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 5 2 0 2.13 Telenor ASA 0 8 2 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 8.64% 25.74% 4.14%

Risk & Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange and Telenor ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $48.28 billion 0.63 $5.51 billion $1.95 5.86 Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.92 $1.85 billion $1.16 15.50

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

