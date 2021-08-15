Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 8.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 35,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,165,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.84.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 333,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

