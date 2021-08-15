Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of RXLSF opened at $21.61 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65.
Rexel Company Profile
Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.