Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RXLSF opened at $21.61 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

