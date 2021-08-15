RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

