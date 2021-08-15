RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of RH opened at $722.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $679.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

