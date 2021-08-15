Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

