Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 107,980 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 517,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

