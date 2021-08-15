Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 10,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

