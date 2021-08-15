RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.81.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.7624 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.