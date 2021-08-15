RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $22.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 13,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,572. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.7624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.22%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

