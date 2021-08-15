Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

