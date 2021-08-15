Roth Capital Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Price Target to $27.00

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LEU opened at $23.12 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $320.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $662,137. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 463,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

