Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 822,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,938. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

