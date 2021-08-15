Round Table Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.08. 204,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.