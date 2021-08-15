Round Table Services LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Round Table Services LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

