Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,889 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yext were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,099 shares of company stock worth $2,239,116. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.