Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £175

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £162.90 ($212.84).

LON FLTR opened at £142.15 ($185.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £131.45. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £24.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.77.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

